Canada

Businesses in Edmonton are rallying around Jasper wildfire victims

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 4:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Edmonton finds ways to support community'
Jasper wildfire: Edmonton finds ways to support community
The gestures of support for Jasper have been immediate. With so much uncertainty around the situation, raising money is also key to help in the recovery. Nicole Stillger highlights some of those efforts.
At Little Brick Café, hundreds of bags of the Jasper Barista fund by Roasti Coffee Co. have been sold.

Proceeds will go to cafes and baristas impacted by the wildfire. Displaced residents can grab a free coffee at Little Brick (10004 90 St.) as well.

Sports media company The Nation Network, which runs Oilersnation, has launched a charity t-shirt with proceeds going to those affected.

“Jasper means a lot to a lot of us,” said Jay Downton, CEO of The Nation Network.

“It’s just our way to play a small part in trying to lend some support to a community in need.”

Downton said there’s been an outpouring of interest in their initiative.

“We’re lucky to have this platform to be able to do something like this,” he said.

“We’re just such a strong community-minded city, right, that we are really here to help one another.”

Click to play video: 'People offer support to Jasper amid wildfire'
People offer support to Jasper amid wildfire

The unstoppable wildfire destroyed more than 350 buildings in Jasper the night of Wednesday, July 24 and overnight into the next day  — leveling about a third of the mountain town that is home to just under  5,000 people and thousands more seasonal workers.

What happened in Jasper hits home for so many.

The Banff Canmore Foundation mobilized quickly to start the Rocky Mountain Community Relief Fund to help out. It went live Thursday night.

“My inbox is flooded with people from the Bow Valley and beyond who are saying ‘I’m so glad you made this available, this is a great way to be able to show our support,’” executive director Laurie Edward said.

She noted they’ll be working closely with agencies in Jasper to see how the money is most helpful.

“I think a lot of people know that what’s needed and what’s going to be needed is cash and we have experience in getting that money where it needs to go,” Edward said.

While efforts like these are genuine, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions to make sure where you’re donating is legitimate, as scammers often exploit disasters.

“Just ensure that the URL is safe secure and encrypted, so in case you’re going to enter personal information, banking information or credit card information,” said Odeta Doroftei, marketplace programs coordinator with the BBB. “Urgent appeals to donate — so unsolicited calls, text messages or they reach out to you via email or it’s a live caller.”

An urging to be both caring and careful, so the support goes where it’s intended.

Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Mayor commends emergency officials, rejects suggestions they failed to save town'
Jasper wildfire: Mayor commends emergency officials, rejects suggestions they failed to save town
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

