Environment

Alberta wildfire conditions in ‘substantially’ better shape than last year: minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Alberta’s forestry minister says muted wildfire activity to start the year is making him more optimistic than he was last year.

Todd Loewen says Alberta is in “substantially better shape” than it was in 2024 when it triggered an early start to the wildfire season.

There are seven active wildfires burning in Alberta, but they are contained.

Last year, bone-dry conditions led Alberta to declare its wildfire season 10 days before its normal March 1 start date.

At the time, there were more than 50 active wildfires across the province.

A helicopter with a water bucket helps fight a grass fire near Ghost Lake, west of Cochrane, Alta. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
A helicopter with a water bucket helps fight a grass fire near Ghost Lake, west of Cochrane, Alta. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Global News

Despite a record number of wildfires last year, the total area burned ended up being only a fraction of 2023’s record-breaking season.

Click to play video: 'Urgency mounts for fire mitigation in Alberta’s Bow Valley amid dry conditions'
Urgency mounts for fire mitigation in Alberta’s Bow Valley amid dry conditions
© 2025 The Canadian Press

