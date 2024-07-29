‘Nerve-wracking’: Wildfires in southern B.C.’s Slocan Valley remain a concern

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the rain falling on much of southern B.C., the province’s wildfire picture remains very active.

Much of the focus is on the Slocan Valley where a “cluster” of fires has forced the evacuation of several parts of the region.

Quick-shifting weather patterns pose a new challenge for crews fighting for control of wildfires in the Slocan Lake region as the village was ordered to evacuate on Sunday.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, decentering and also heartening that there’s been so many folks reaching out to provide support,” Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn told Global News.

“I truly feel like there has been good communications — people know where to go to receive support.”

There are six active fires in the Slocan Valley, all burning out of control.

More than 800 properties have been impacted due to these wildfires and to the north, Silverton is still on evacuation order.

Further northeast on Kootenay lake, the Argenta Creek wildifre north of Kaslo is now 1,500 hectares in size.

An evacuation order remains in place for residents in Argenta and Johnsons Landing.

Extra crews are being brought in to help control the fire, establish guards, lay hoses and protect properties.

“The majority of fires with out of control status are in the Southeasts Fire Centre and that is reflective that that area of the province did not receive the same downturn in weather as the rest,” Jaedon Cooke with the BC Wildfire Service said.

“They didn’t have the cooler temperatures and the rainfall that resulted in decreased wildfire activity in the rest of the province.”

Crews warn that conditions in the area are not likely to improve in the next few days, with a warming and drying trend and elevated winds expected.