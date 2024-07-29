Menu

Crime

235 tickets issued in Operation Safe Driver: Saskatchewan Highway Patrol

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
235 tickets were given out by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol between July 7th and 13th for Operation Safe Driver. View image in full screen
235 tickets were given out by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol between July 7th and 13th for Operation Safe Driver. Saskatchewan Government / Supplied
Some 235 tickets were given out by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol during Operation Safe Driver, which ran July 7-13.

“The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our roads safe for everyone, and their hard work shines through initiatives like this,” said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. “We want every single person to make it home safely, and Operation Safe Driver Week is a key part of teaching drivers how to look out for themselves and each other on the road.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The tickets were for violations including speeding, driving unregistered vehicles, not wearing seatbelts, failing to stop at a stop sign, driving while under licence suspension, operating overweight commercial vehicles, violating cargo securement, and 12 suspensions for alcohol or drug usage.

During the campaign, 238 commercial vehicle inspections were conducted in which 43 per cent passed, 40 per cent were removed from the roads, and 17 per cent needed attention before returning to the road after completing the current trip.

