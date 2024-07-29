Summer McIntosh reaches 400 I.M. final

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PARIS – Two-time world champion Summer McIntosh qualified for Monday’s final of the Olympic women’s 400-metre individual medley in Paris.

The 17-year-old from Toronto holds the world record in the event with a time of four minutes, 24.38 seconds.

McIntosh won the second of two morning heats in 4:37.35, which ranked third overall behind Americans Emma Weyant in 4:36.27 and Katie Grimes in 4:37.24.

Story continues below advertisement

The top eight advanced. The challenge of the heats is swimming fast enough to qualify, but not draining the tank for the evening final.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McIntosh won the first Olympic medal of her career and Canada’s first in Paris with a silver in 400-metre freestyle on opening night at the pool.

The 400 I.M. is the second of four individual races that McIntosh plans to swim in Paris.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., and Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm reached the evening semifinals of the women’s 100-metre backstroke.

Masse, a silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo, had the fourth-fastest time in heats and Wilm ranked 12th.

The top 16 advanced to the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.