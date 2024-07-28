Menu

Sports

Black, Canada advance to gymnastics team final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
PARIS – Led by Olympic veteran Ellie Black, Canada advanced to the team final in women’s artistic gymnastics by finishing fifth in Sunday’s qualifying.

Black, from Halifax, led the Canadian team with an eighth-place finish in the all-around standings. She scored a combined 54.766 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor exercise to qualify for the all-around final.

Ava Stewart of Bowmanville, Ont., finished 21st in all-around qualifying and also advanced.

Black, competing in her fourth Olympics, also qualified for the vault final with a seventh-place finish. Vancouver’s Shallon Olsen will join Black after placing sixth.

Toronto’s Cassie Lee and Aurelie Tran of Repentigny, Que., also contributed to Canada’s team score.

Canada’s men’s team advanced to its final by finishing eighth in qualifying on Saturday. This is only the second time both Canadian gymnastics teams have reached the finals, the first being at the boycotted 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The United States dominated women’s qualifying, with Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles finishing in the top three all-around spots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

