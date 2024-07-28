Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Harvey through to quarters in individual foil

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
Canada's Eleanor Harvey, left, and China's Yuting Wang compete in the women's individual Foil round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini. View image in full screen
Canada's Eleanor Harvey, left, and China's Yuting Wang compete in the women's individual Foil round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini. AC
PARIS – Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s individual foil event at the Paris Olympics.

Harvey beat Poland’s Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk 14-6 in the Round of 16.

The 29-year-old Harvey, from Hamilton, made her Olympic debut in 2016.

She was a silver medallist in both the individual and team foil events in her third Pan Am Games last year in Santiago, Chile.

In other Round of 16 results, Toronto’s Jessica Guo was defeated 15-11 by Lauren Scruggs of the United States and Yunjia Zhang, also from Toronto, fell 15-5 to Hungary’s Flora Pasztor.

Also on Sunday, Nicholas Zhang of Richmond, B.C., lost 15-11 to Venezuela’s Grabiel Lugo in the opening round of the men’s épée.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

