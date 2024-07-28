Harvey through to quarters in individual foil

See more sharing options

PARIS – Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s individual foil event at the Paris Olympics.

Harvey beat Poland’s Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk 14-6 in the Round of 16.

The 29-year-old Harvey, from Hamilton, made her Olympic debut in 2016.

She was a silver medallist in both the individual and team foil events in her third Pan Am Games last year in Santiago, Chile.

In other Round of 16 results, Toronto’s Jessica Guo was defeated 15-11 by Lauren Scruggs of the United States and Yunjia Zhang, also from Toronto, fell 15-5 to Hungary’s Flora Pasztor.

Also on Sunday, Nicholas Zhang of Richmond, B.C., lost 15-11 to Venezuela’s Grabiel Lugo in the opening round of the men’s épée.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.