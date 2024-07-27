Okanagan wildfires: Cool conditions helping ease concerns

Cool weather for the past three days have helped ease wildfire concerns in B.C.’s Southern Interior.
“Fire weather indices have decreased due to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province, reducing fire behaviour on some of our major incidents,” BC Wildfire said on Saturday.
“Cool and showery conditions are expected for the western half of the province late tomorrow, reaching parts of the Interior as well.
“Winds are light, allowing for wildfire smoke to settle in particularly the Southern Interior and Kootenays.”
In the Kamloops Fire Centre, there are currently 78 active wildfires, with 48 listed as being out of control.
Below are the major wildfires in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Similkameen, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.
Calcite Creek wildfire
- Size: 1,789 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 40 km south of Princeton; 8 km north of U.S. border
- Evacuation alert: Yes
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 40 personnel were onsite for Saturday.
Lower Campbell Creek wildfire
- Size: 233 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 25 km east of Penticton
- Evacuation alert: Yes
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 24 personnel were onsite for Saturday.
Sitkum Creek wildfire
- Size: 1,993 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 57 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake
- Evacuation alert: Yes
- Evacuation order: Yes
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 21 personnel were onsite for Saturday.
Mara Mountain wildfire
- Size: 290 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 6 km southeast of Sicamous
- Evacuation alert: No
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews reported minimal overnight growth and that two crew members were onsite for Saturday.
Dry Creek wildfire
- Size: 464 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay
- Evacuation alert: Yes
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says this fire is inaccessible to crews due to steep terrain, and that indirect attacks are being used.
Nemo Creek wildfire
- Size: 3,023 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: Across Slocan Lake from New Denver
- Evacuation alert: No
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews have not been able to access the fire’s perimeters, and that gusty conditions could lead to increased fire activity.
Aylwin Creek wildfire
- Size: 637 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 8 km south of New Denver
- Evacuation alert: No
- Evacuation order: Yes
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews are removing fuels from the fire’s north flank, but that gusty winds could increase fire activity. One unit crew is on scene.
Komonko Creek wildfire
- Size: 2,288 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 10 km south of New Denver
- Evacuation alert: No
- Evacuation order: No
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says crews are working to strengthen fire guards along the west flank and that two unit crews are on site.
Argenta Creek wildfire
- Size: 14,745 hectares
- Rating: Out of control
- Location: 80 km north of Nelson
- Evacuation alert: Yes
- Evacuation order: Yes
- Suspected cause: Lightning
BC Wildfire says temperatures are at or below seasonal values, which is helping suppression efforts, though a return to warm and dry conditions is expected.
