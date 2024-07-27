Okanagan wildfires: Cool conditions helping ease concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Cool weather for the past three days have helped ease wildfire concerns in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

“Fire weather indices have decreased due to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province, reducing fire behaviour on some of our major incidents,” BC Wildfire said on Saturday.

“Cool and showery conditions are expected for the western half of the province late tomorrow, reaching parts of the Interior as well.

“Winds are light, allowing for wildfire smoke to settle in particularly the Southern Interior and Kootenays.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Winds are light, allowing for wildfire smoke to settle in particularly the Southern Interior and Kootenays."

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, there are currently 78 active wildfires, with 48 listed as being out of control.

Below are the major wildfires in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Similkameen, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

Calcite Creek wildfire

Size: 1,789 hectares

1,789 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 40 km south of Princeton; 8 km north of U.S. border

40 km south of Princeton; 8 km north of U.S. border Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 40 personnel were onsite for Saturday.

Lower Campbell Creek wildfire

Size: 233 hectares

233 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 25 km east of Penticton

25 km east of Penticton Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 24 personnel were onsite for Saturday.

Sitkum Creek wildfire

Size: 1,993 hectares

1,993 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 57 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake

57 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews reported no overnight growth and that 21 personnel were onsite for Saturday.

Mara Mountain wildfire

Size: 290 hectares

290 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 6 km southeast of Sicamous

6 km southeast of Sicamous Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews reported minimal overnight growth and that two crew members were onsite for Saturday.

Dry Creek wildfire

Size: 464 hectares

464 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay

44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says this fire is inaccessible to crews due to steep terrain, and that indirect attacks are being used.

Nemo Creek wildfire

Size: 3,023 hectares

3,023 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: Across Slocan Lake from New Denver

Across Slocan Lake from New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews have not been able to access the fire’s perimeters, and that gusty conditions could lead to increased fire activity.

Aylwin Creek wildfire

Size: 637 hectares

637 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 8 km south of New Denver

8 km south of New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are removing fuels from the fire’s north flank, but that gusty winds could increase fire activity. One unit crew is on scene.

Komonko Creek wildfire

Size: 2,288 hectares

2,288 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 10 km south of New Denver

10 km south of New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are working to strengthen fire guards along the west flank and that two unit crews are on site.

Argenta Creek wildfire

Size: 14,745 hectares

14,745 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 80 km north of Nelson

80 km north of Nelson Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says temperatures are at or below seasonal values, which is helping suppression efforts, though a return to warm and dry conditions is expected.