Fire crews take advantage of cooler weather in battling Jasper wildfires

Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park in western Alberta.

A statement posted to X late Friday night said fire crews were taking advantage of the conditions to make progress on addressing hot spots in smouldering buildings.

The same statement also noted crews were also working to control hot spots along the wildfire perimeter nearest the Jasper townsite.

The Canadian Armed Forces have now set up camp in Hinton, located on the edge of the national park, to provide extra assistance.

This comes after Parks Canada estimated 30 per cent had been damaged by the wildfire, with 358 of the 1113 structures in the town of Jasper being destroyed.

The structures were homes and businesses. Much of the damage was contained to the west side of town.

Premier Danielle Smith said critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and water treatment services, remain intact.

Among the properties affected include the well-known Maligne Lodge, and the mayor of Jasper’s home.

“It was the hard work of firefighters and front-line workers who protected Jasper from even more damage,” Smith told reporters at a news conference near the eastern gate of Jasper National Park.

Smith said it will be a while before residents will be allowed back, but there is no definite timeline as the fire is still raging in the park.

Smith said they have to make sure gas pipelines are not damaged. Power and electricity have to be turned on again. And the wildfire has to be tamed so that stray embers don’t reignite another tragedy.

“This is not a fast process,” said Smith.

Over 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton, including all of the town’s nearly 5,000 residents, were ordered to evacuate late Monday night due to fast-moving wildfires.

Relentless, fierce winds gusting up to 100 km/h challenged and eventually overwhelmed crews, and the southern fire broke through early Wednesday night and began wreaking havoc.

The two blazes that menaced Jasper from the north and south earlier this week have since merged. The total area burned or partially burned is estimated at 360 square kilometres.

— More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News