Okanagan weather: 30 C heat ramps back up heading into August

After 30 C heat returned over the last weekend of July, clouds, cooler temperatures and showers start the week with a high Monday afternoon in the mid-20s at best.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday as the mercury bumps up to around 27 C late in the day.
An upper ridge of high pressure brings back sunshine and 30 C heat on Wednesday to wrap up July.
Get daily National news
That ridge strengthens further Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures soaring back into the mid-30s to kickoff August.
That’s where daytime highs will hover into the mid-30s right through August long weekend under a mix of sun and cloud.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments