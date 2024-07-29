Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 30 C heat ramps back up heading into August

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Mid-to-upper 30 degree heat returns to end the week and head into August long weekend. View image in full screen
Mid-to-upper 30 degree heat returns to end the week and head into August long weekend. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 30 C heat returned over the last weekend of July, clouds, cooler temperatures and showers start the week with a high Monday afternoon in the mid-20s at best.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as the mercury bumps up to around 27 C late in the day.

An upper ridge of high pressure brings back sunshine and 30 C heat on Wednesday to wrap up July.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That ridge strengthens further Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures soaring back into the mid-30s to kickoff August.

That’s where daytime highs will hover into the mid-30s right through August long weekend under a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices