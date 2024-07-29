Okanagan weather: 30 C heat ramps back up heading into August

See more sharing options

After 30 C heat returned over the last weekend of July, clouds, cooler temperatures and showers start the week with a high Monday afternoon in the mid-20s at best.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as the mercury bumps up to around 27 C late in the day.

An upper ridge of high pressure brings back sunshine and 30 C heat on Wednesday to wrap up July.

That ridge strengthens further Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures soaring back into the mid-30s to kickoff August.

That’s where daytime highs will hover into the mid-30s right through August long weekend under a mix of sun and cloud.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

