Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a sudden death at a home in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers from the Swan River detachment were called to the scene July 8, where they found a 54-year-old woman dead inside her home.

After an autopsy was conducted, police now say the woman died from an injury that took place prior to her death, and the case is being investigated by the Mounties’ major crime services.