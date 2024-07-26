Menu

Entertainment

Ukrainian refugees form Calgary theatre group: ‘It’s our therapy’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 9:09 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Some talented performers with Artis Theatre in Calgary are creating a new show that packs a powerful punch. As Gil Tucker tells us, they’re coming together in Canada after escaping a war zone.
Some talented performers in Calgary are creating a new show that packs a powerful punch.

Members of the newly-formed Artis Theatre company have all come to Canada to escape the war in Ukraine.

They believe Artis is Calgary’s first all-Ukrainian theatre ensemble.

“We are trying to connect Ukrainian people with a Canadian audience, as a bridge between Ukrainians and Canadians,” director Snizhana Bora said.

“It’s a good opportunity to be together.”

They’re now rehearsing an original show called The Seagull Inside You, which tells the story of a seagull who wants to fly a different path from most members of his flock.

All seasoned performers back in Ukraine, Artis members say coming together to work on the project is helping them to heal after what they’ve been through.

“It’s our therapy – we can show the way we feel,” performer Anastasia Haiduchenko said. “We can show how we feel sometimes lost, sometimes we feel empty, sometimes we feel anxious, sometimes we feel so alone.”

The Artis production of The Seagull Inside You will be performed Sept. 18 to 21 at the Inside Out Theatre in downtown Calgary.

