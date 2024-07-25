Province to allow B.C. wineries to import grapes after ‘catastrophic’ winter loss

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s wine industry is expecting catastrophic crop losses following back-to-back extreme weather events.

Wineries across the province, particularly in the Okanagan Valley, were hit hard by another cold snap at the beginning of the year which damaged most, if not all, of the province’s 2024 yield of grapes.

“I think it’s important to note that it was just over 100 days ago that we were able to substantiate the extent of the damage this year and how it’s going to affect crop for 2014 Vintage,” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia.

“So, over that short period of time to get these measures put into place is no small feat.”

Many wineries who rely on B.C., grapes to produce BC VQA wines and other 100-per cent BC wines will be unable to produce a vintage this year

This is unless wineries are able to offset the costs associated with sourcing grapes from outside of the province for their wines.

As a result, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell announced on Thursday morning that the province will be relaxing some rules to provide more relief for wineries.

“The government is pleased to announce one year of targeted support to provide wineries the option to offset costs associated with importing grapes and grape juice in relation to producing wine in B.C.,” said Russell.

Details are still in the works on how exactly this will look, however, industry representatives explained that it will be made clear to the consumer where the grapes have come from for each bottle of wine.

“We have spent all these years branding BC VQA as 100-per cent B.C, grapes and the last thing we want to do is confuse consumers about Washington grapes being made into wine in B.C,” said Poplar Grove Winery owner Tony Holler.

“So the labelling is going to be super important and we are working on labelling right now.”

The wine industry employs more than 14,000 full-time workers in the province and there are approximately 350 licensed grape wine wineries in British Columbia.

Officials say the changes give an opportunity for the industry to remain viable until B.C., grapes are once again available.

“Climate change is real, it’s affecting our industry,” said Prodan.

“And these kinds of analysis support are critical to the successful industry.”

The province says more information about eligibility and related requirements will be provided to wineries by the fall of this year.

These supports will take effect April 1, 2025, and remain until March 31, 2026.