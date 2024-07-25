Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks QB Bethel-Thompson fined by CFL for public criticism of schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson throws against the Montreal Alouettes defence on Friday, June 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) makes the throw against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A second condemnation of the CFL schedule has earned Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson another fine.

The CFL announced Thursday it was penalizing Bethel-Thompson for a second violation of its code of conduct. Following Edmonton’s 20-14 loss to Ottawa on Friday, Bethel-Thompson was publicly critical of the league having both teams play on five days rest.

It marked the second time this season that Bethel-Thompson has publicly criticized the league for scheduling the Elks to play games five days apart. After dropping a 39-36 decision in Toronto on June 22, Edmonton was on the short end of a 24-21 score in Vancouver to the B.C. Lions on June 27.

The league also fined Edmonton defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy for delivering a high hit on Ottawa receiver Bralon Addison. As well, Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill was fined for unnecessary roughness after driving Saskatchewan quarterback Shea Patterson into the ground late in the Riders’ 19-9 victory.

Bighill was disciplined for hitting Patterson as he rolled out to pass on the final play of the game.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

