Crime

58-year-old woman identified as victim of Maple Ridge homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation begins after woman found bleeding dies in Maple Ridge'
Homicide investigation begins after woman found bleeding dies in Maple Ridge
WATCH: Homicide investigators continue to investigate a woman's death in Maple Ridge.
Homicide investigators have identified the woman who died after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to 232 Street and 132 Avenue around 2:30 p.m., where they found Christine Rogers, 58, with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

In a Thursday media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Rogers’ death appears to have been an “isolated incident” with no ongoing risk to the public.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in her death.

IHIT said it was working to develop a timeline for Rogers’ activities leading up to her death.

Witnesses, anyone with video shot in the area at the time or anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

