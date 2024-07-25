N.S. premier says he was told he’d be ‘lightning rod’ if he walked in Pride parade

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is defending his absence from this year’s Halifax Pride parade, saying he didn’t attend because police feared he’d be a “lightning rod” for protesters.

The premier had issued a written statement earlier this week indicating he didn’t march Saturday because the RCMP warned that there were safety concerns.

Asked to elaborate after today’s cabinet meetings, Houston said some in the crowd might have become upset if the parade would have been stopped because of his presence.

He didn’t specify which protesters would have forced the parade to be halted but noted that other parades in Canada have been interrupted by demonstrations.

During the Toronto Pride parade in June, pro-Palestinian protesters caused the event to be cut short when they blocked the parade route, with some holding banners that read “No Pride in genocide,” in reference to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Houston says his decision to skip the event doesn’t diminish his support for the LGBTQ+ community, but he said it would have been irresponsible to attend if his presence added “danger to the public.”