Video link
Headline link
Canada

Calcite Creek wildfire near U.S. border sized at 911 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 8:52 pm
2 min read
A map showing the Calcite Creek wildfire in B.C.’s Similkameen region. View image in full screen
A map showing the Calcite Creek wildfire in B.C.’s Similkameen region. BC Wildfire Service
A remote, out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior has grown substantially since the weekend.

The Calcite Creek blaze is located near the U.S. border, around 40 kilometers south of Princeton, and is currently estimated at 911 hectares.

On Friday evening, the lightning-caused fire, which had triggered an evacuation alert the day before, was 194 hectares in size.

The evacuation alert affects the community of Eastgate plus the surrounding areas of Pasayten Valley.

The BC Wildfire Service says ground crews and a heavy equipment strike team are responding.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 434 wildfires burning across the province, with 259 deemed as out of control; that equates to 60 per cent. Fifty-one are considered to be held (12 per cent) with 124 under control (29 per cent).

All told, BC Wildfire says 1,170 personnel are battle fires, along with 89 pieces of heavy equipment and 193 planes and helicopters.

Within the Kamloops Fire Centre, there are 89 wildfires, with 67 deemed as out of control (75 per cent). Ten are considered held (11 per cent) with another 12 under control (13 per cent).

Also, for the first time since Canada Day, Environment Canada is forecasting cool weather for the Southern Interior.

The Wednesday evening forecast includes cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with an overnight low of 18 C.

For Thursday, the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C — well below the mid-to-high 30-degree temperatures the region experienced over the past three weeks.

“By Thursday, we will be seeing the coolest temperatures in over a month across B.C.,” said BC Wildfire.

“The current weather will provide an opportunity for our crews to make progress on incidents across the province.

“Over the last seven days, we have been able to declare over 238 fires out and over 124 fires are under control.”

BC Wildfire also issued a reminder for the boating public to be aware of planes or helicopters scooping up or bucketing water.

“In the interest of crew and public safety, the public is urged to keep well away from areas where air tankers or helicopters are operating,” said BC Wildfire.

“All boaters are required to dock immediately if aircraft are operating on the lake as any obstruction to approach, filling and departure will cause the mission to be aborted.”

