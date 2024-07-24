2nd Regina Costco being planned for west end

Regina shoppers could have a second Costco coming to the Queen City.
Rumours about a second location have circulated for a number of years; now it is looking more likely.
According to a development application filed to the City of Regina, the new location would be in the west end of the city, next to the Westerra neighbourhood, at 8701 Dewdney Ave.
The plans include more than 14,000 square metres of shopping and a Costco gas station.
There is no timeline for when the project could be built. The application is still being reviewed.
Global News has reached out to the city for comment on the development.
More info to come.
