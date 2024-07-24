Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary fire trials Canada’s first-of-its-kind electric fire engine

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 6:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Fire Department going green with its 1st electric fire engine'
Calgary Fire Department going green with its 1st electric fire engine
WATCH: The Calgary Fire Department will be involved in a five-year trial to test an electric fire engine in the Canadian cold before a decision is made to incorporate it into Calgary’s Green Fleet Strategy. Doug Vaessen reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Acting fire chief Pete Steenaerts said going green with an electric fire engine could be a significant leap forward in the City of Calgary’s green fleet strategy.

“This is not just a new fire truck. It’s leap forward in how we approach our mission protecting lives, protecting property and protecting the environment.”

The city will use the truck on a five-year trial. Steeraerts said the electric engine needs to prove itself before the city commits to buying one.

“We will carefully monitor and evaluate its success and challenges along the way. We will be tracking a number of performance metrics, gathering feedback from our crews and continuously assessing how this engine meets the operational needs of the modern fire service.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s the only Pierce Voterra fire engine currently in Canada. The company is currently testing three in the United States, including one in Arizona to see how it reacts in extreme heat, said Christopher Sapienza, vice-president of Canada’s Pierce Manufacturing.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no compromising the performance of this vehicle.”

Sapienza said Calgary was offered a five-year trial to make sure it could also keep its charge in the city’s cold weather.

Trending Now

“We think we have got the proof of concept dialed in. We believe our thermal management system for the batteries is adequate to handle the extreme cold weather, but we need to prove it in real life.”

Calgary fire expects the fire engine, which is standard size for the department, will be operational by the end of the summer.

It’s home base will be District 7, Mount Pleasant. A charger is being installed there.

Sapienza said the charger will be capable of replacing up to 50 per cent of a charge within an hour. He said the truck is designed to handle up to 95 per cent of the regular duties it will be required to perform, without using the back up diesel.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices