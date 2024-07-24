Maintaining plants in hot temperatures

With temperatures above 30 C this week, and with some outdoor water restrictions still in place, Kath Smyth with the Calgary Horticultural Society joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss how you can protect your plants.
