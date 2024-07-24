SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Maintaining plants in hot temperatures

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 10:40 am
Maintaining plants in hot temperatures
Maintaining plants in hot temperatures
With temperatures above 30 C this week, and with some outdoor water restrictions still in place, Kath Smyth with the Calgary Horticultural Society joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss how you can protect your plants.

