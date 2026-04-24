SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. bwana4
    April 24, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    Well, at least I don’t have to chop down any trees for firewood for the next couple of years. Just have to chop them up!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Spring storm with violent winds, up to 50 centimetres of snow pummels Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 3:34 pm
2 min read
A sign toppled by the wind gusts that reached up to 90 kilometres per hour smashed into the roof of this car in Calgary early Friday morning. smashed in to View image in full screen
A sign toppled by the wind gusts that reached up to 90 kilometres per hour smashed into the roof of this car in Calgary early Friday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Roofs blown off buildings, trees uprooted, highways closed, motorists stranded in their vehicles by heavy snow — those are just a few of the problems caused by a nasty spring storm that has slammed into Alberta.

In the Fort McMurray area, RCMP shut down several roads because of extremely poor driving conditions that resulted in some motorists being stranded for hours in their vehicles.

Several highways, including stretches of Highway 63 near Fort McMurray, have been shut down because of heavy snow and high winds and RCMP in eastern Alberta are warning motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. View image in full screen
Several highways, including stretches of Highway 63 near Fort McMurray, have been shut down because of heavy snow and high winds and RCMP in eastern Alberta are warning motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Source: 511Alberta

In Edmonton, drivers were faced with dangerous driving conditions, including snow, ice and strong winds, as they made their way into work Friday morning, sending vehicles into the ditch or crashing into each other.

Story continues below advertisement
A flipped over semi in Edmonton where motorists endured a treacherous Friday morning commute. View image in full screen
A flipped-over semi in Edmonton, where motorists endured a treacherous Friday morning commute. Global News

In Calgary, wind gusts of nearly 90 kilometres per hour toppled trees, tore the roofs off buildings and flipped over semi-trucks.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The high winds also forced the cancellation of the “Parade of Wonders” — the kick-off celebration for the annual Calgary comic expo.

A pile of crumpled siding and other metal pieces from one of the puls-15 walkways in Calgary that was toppled by the wind overnight. View image in full screen
A pile of crumpled siding and other metal pieces from one of the Plus 15 walkways in Calgary toppled by the wind overnight. Global News

Much of eastern Alberta was under a variety of weather warnings from Environment Canada, including a blowing snow advisory stretching from Athabasca to the southeast corner of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The national weather service warned that heavy snow in some areas, combined with gusty winds, could result in near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

In Edmonton, a blowing snow advisory was issued with close to 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast by Saturday morning and a forecast high of just -2 C to start the weekend.

In Calgary, up to four centimetres of snow was in the forecast, with the mercury only expected to hit -3 C on Saturday.

The normal daytime high for both cities at this time of year is 14 C.

“It’s not looking like the best weekend,” Global Calgary weather specialist Sarah Offin said. “The challenge is this system is really just staying put. It’s a slow-moving system and because of that, we’re going to see these effects of this storm lingering. There’s also, of course, an arctic wind that is involved with this system. So a cold weekend in store.”

In the areas hit hardest by the storm, south of Fort McMurray, Environment Canada has warned that up to 50 centimetres could fall, prompting warnings that non-essential travel should be avoided.

While the storm will make a mess of the weekend, the forecast is for a return to more seasonable temperatures for next week.

Story continues below advertisement
The storm is forecast to be short lived with temperatures in both Calgary and Edmonton expected to rebound into the mid-teens by the middle of next week. View image in full screen
The storm is forecast to be short-lived, with temperatures in both Calgary and Edmonton expected to rebound into the mid-teens by the middle of next week. Global News

The forecast high for both Calgary and Edmonton on Monday is around 5 C and will increase to the mid-teens by Thursday.

 

Click to play video: 'Cranbrook gets 10 centimetres of snow'
Cranbrook gets 10 centimetres of snow

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices