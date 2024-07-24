2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Scarborough plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, just east of Midland Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they assessed four people on scene.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospital — two people in serious condition and one person in stable condition, paramedics said.

In a later update, police said a second person died from their injuries.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or if it was targeted.

Police investigating a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024.

HOMICIDE:

Ellesmere Rd & Midland Ave

2:34am

– 4 people with gunshot wounds

– 2 people have been pronounced

– 2 people transported to hosp with serious injuries

– unknown suspect description

– Homicide is investigating

– anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222#GO1610791

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2024