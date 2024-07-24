Menu

Crime

2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Scarborough plaza

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 6:50 am
Police investigating a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Police say two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, just east of Midland Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they assessed four people on scene.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospital — two people in serious condition and one person in stable condition, paramedics said.

In a later update, police said a second person died from their injuries.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or if it was targeted.

Police investigating a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024. Global News
