2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Scarborough plaza

Toronto Police say two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza early Wednesday.
The shooting happened at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, just east of Midland Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they assessed four people on scene.
One was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospital — two people in serious condition and one person in stable condition, paramedics said.
In a later update, police said a second person died from their injuries.
There is no word on what led to the shooting or if it was targeted.
