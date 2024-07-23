SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Homes damaged, structures impacted in Venables Valley due to Shetland Creek wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
B.C. wildfires: Antler Creek fire grows, Shetland Creek still out of control
WATCH: Several communities remain on high alert in the province with 365 active fires burning. Andrea McPherson has an update on conditions and road closures Tuesday morning.
About 20 structures have been impacted, six being homes, in the Venables Valley due to the Shetland Creek wildfire.

It is not known at this time how bad the structures have been damaged but people remain out of their homes.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District announced on Monday night that the evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

The Shetland Creek wildfire, burning between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, is almost 20,000 hectares in size and remains the largest wildfire of note in the province.

B.C. wildfires: Shetland Creek destroys homes, closes Highway 1

The fire has closed Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft due to the wildfire.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden told Global News on Tuesday that the fire held overnight, which was positive considering it was windy.

“One concern now is that a new fire, the Finney Creek wildfire, has started up at the north end of Half Creek Valley, so it’s still at some distance from the Shetland Creek wildfire,” she said.

“They are building guards to protect the High Creek Valley. But of course, keeping an eye on that fire as well, just to make sure it doesn’t merge with the larger fire.”

Roden said the evacuation orders and alerts and the highway closure have been hard on the community, especially being able to move goods in and out of the region.

“Anything that impedes people from coming here during the height of the summer season is not good news,” she added.

Roden said all eyes are now on the weather, which is supposed to cool off on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is predicted throughout the region.

B.C. wildfires: Scenes from the Shetland Creek and Williams Lake fires
