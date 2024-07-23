Court authorizes $65-million settlement in Quebec orphanage abuse case

Send this page to someone via email

A Superior Court judge has approved a $65-million settlement between former residents of a Quebec City orphanage and a religious order and a local health authority.

Justice Daniel Dumais rendered a decision last week approving the class-action settlement reached for victims of the Mont d’Youville orphanage.

The settlement is the largest in Quebec history for an abuse class action, the judge noted in his ruling.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lawyers for the victims reached the settlement with the regional health authority and the order that ran the facility — the Soeurs de la Charité de Québec.

As part of the agreement, none of the defendants acknowledged liability.

The lawsuit was filed six years ago on behalf of anyone who experienced physical, sexual and psychological abuse at the orphanage between 1925 and 1996.

Story continues below advertisement

The court authorized the lawsuit in 2020 and the settlement in May came after months of discussions.

Lawyers have said hundreds of victims would be able to receive substantial compensation.

One of the law firms involved in the lawsuit said the period to submit claims will begin once a notice to members is published in August.