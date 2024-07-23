Nanaimo arrest of repeat offender reignites city’s crime debate

Send this page to someone via email

Two years ago, Aiden Tye threw a brick at a pregnant woman in downtown Nanaimo, B.C.

On Friday, he was arrested in the same location, this time over a string of aggressive outbursts at local businesses.

“There was this guy … throwing my patio chairs,” Serious Coffee owner Joseph Lee said.

“All of a sudden he ran into my store and he wouldn’t come out. There were some customers already in there and they freaked out. The thing is, he was half-naked, he was only wearing underwear.”

2:08 Verdict in death and dismemberment murder trial of young Nanaimo woman

That outburst came just moments after a similar situation up the road at Reds Bakery.

Story continues below advertisement

Tye has since been charged with assault and mischief, adding to the more than 100 charges laid against him since 2005 ranging from uttering threats to assaulting a peace officer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alexander Sheaves, whose wife was the victim of the brick attack two years ago, said he was shocked to learn Tye was back on the street.

“What the hell is wrong with this criminal system when people for drugs can be locked up for up to five years, but somebody that assaults a nine-month pregnant lady can get out after six months of remand?” he said.

“We have not been back in downtown Nanaimo since. We have actually moved out of Nanaimo because of the crap that’s going on.”

The case is symbolic of the issues the community is facing, according to the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association.

The group wants to see stiffer penalties for crime, along with more secure alternatives for treating people with mental health and addiction problems.

“He has been in and out, in and out. He needs to be put in some kind of complex care facility involuntarily,” association vice-president Kevan Shaw said.

“He should not be allowed to talk our streets until many people, I am talking professionals, counsellors, the justice system, psychologists, sign a paper that says he’s OK to be out on the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Nanaimo’s homeless population on the rise

According to the group, Tye is one of 11 people in Nanaimo being watched by the province’s new Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative.

That program was launched last year, and Shaw argued Tye’s case shows it isn’t enough.

“He is still on the street as one example,” he said. “He’s getting through the cracks and there are lots of others who are getting through the cracks as well.”

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth acknowledged Tye was part of a program meant to “address exactly this type of behaviour.”

“While this is a terrible situation, we have heard stories about interventions through those programs that we’ve brought in making a real difference for specific people,” Farnworth said.

“We will continue to listen to communities, refine our approaches and take the necessary steps to protect people across B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw said he believes without firmer intervention, it is only a matter of time before Tye or someone else kills someone in the city.

Sheaves, meanwhile, said he’d just like to enjoy the city again someday.

“Downtown Nanaimo is actually a nice place to go if you don’t gotta worry about all that stuff,” he said.

“My kids love it. But I’m sorry I can’t take them down there not knowing if they’re going to be attacked again.”