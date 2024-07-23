B.C. communities on edge due to wildfires as evacuees from Jasper arrive in province

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfire evacuees from Jasper, Alta., make their way into B.C. before heading north to Grande Prairie or south to Calgary, communities in B.C. remain on high alert due to wildfires burning in the province.

There are 365 active fires burning with four wildfires of note, meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to communities. There are 206 fires considered out of control.

In the West Kootenay region, there are two wildfires of note in the Slocan Valley.

The Aylwin Creek fire, burning on the edge of Slocan Lake, has forced an evacuation order and two evacuation alerts.

The nearby Komonko Creek fire, just across Highway 6, is more than 500 hectares in size but is not currently affecting any properties.

In the East Kootenay region, a tactical evacuation took place near Fairmont Hot Springs on Monday afternoon due to a wildfire burning on the east side of Highway 93.

Twenty-seven were impacted by the evacuation order with the highway by Crooked Tree Road and Kootenay Number 3 shut down for several hours.

It has since reopened but the fire is still burning at just over two hectares.

3:02 B.C. wildfires: Scenes from the Shetland Creek and Williams Lake fires

Residents around Barkerville and Wells remain out of their homes due to the Antler Creek fire, which is more than 3,000 hectares in size.

Wildfire officials said this fire may merge with smaller fires around it. A dedicated management team is headed to the area to deal with the fires, which they have called the Groundhog Complex fires.

Evacuees are now in Quesnel and waiting for any word on when they may be able to go home.

“We’ve got terrible winds coming, still have heat,” Ed Coleman, the District of Wells mayor, said.

“Lightning will come into the foyer, we may get some rain but that will evaporate before it gets into the atmosphere.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the Antler Creek fire is only three kilometres away from Barkerville and Wells.

1:57 Canada wildfires: Unfavourable weather conditions fuelling nearly 500 blazes across B.C., Alberta

The Shetland Creek fire remains the biggest wildfire of note in B.C. at almost 20,000 hectares.

Six evacuation alerts remain in place for this fire, along with four evacuation orders.

Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft remains closed due to this fire.

Residents of Venables Valley are also learning what happened to their community when the Shetland Creek fire roared through the community.

“It was relatively good news, and in the sense that most of the buildings were spared, most of the homes were spared,” Gary Vaughan, an evacuee from the Venables Valley, said.

“There were at least three homes destroyed and several cabins.”

Vaughan said the community was as prepared as it could be and this is not the first fire that has affected the community.

“But this thing was a juggernaut,” he said.

The Shetland Creek fire is believed to be caused by lightning strikes.