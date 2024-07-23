Pilot suffers minor injuries in crop-dusting plane crash near Arborg, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon when a crop-dusting plane he was flying crashed into some trees in the RM of Bifrost.

Officers from the Gimli detachment were called to the scene, south of the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 233, around 1:10 p.m., where they learned the 33-year-old pilot had been spraying a field when one of his wings clipped a tree.

July 21, a crop dusting plane was spraying a field when one of the wings hit a tree and the plane crashed in the RM of Bifrost. The pilot, a 33yo male, suffered minor injuries & was taken to hospital. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/h0JowhZ1Wx — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2024

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the crash, police said.