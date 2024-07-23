Menu

Canada

Pilot suffers minor injuries in crop-dusting plane crash near Arborg, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
There were no serious injuries when this crop-dusting plane crashed into some trees in the RM of Bifrost, Manitoba RCMP say. View image in full screen
There were no serious injuries when this crop-dusting plane crashed into some trees in the RM of Bifrost, Manitoba RCMP say. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon when a crop-dusting plane he was flying crashed into some trees in the RM of Bifrost.

Officers from the Gimli detachment were called to the scene, south of the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 233, around 1:10 p.m., where they learned the 33-year-old pilot had been spraying a field when one of his wings clipped a tree.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the crash, police said.

Pilot walks away unhurt after plane crash in Selkirk: Manitoba RCMP
