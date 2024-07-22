Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta men charged with threatening to kill prime minister, other federal politicians

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
File: Royal Canadian Mounted Police board, on April 10, 2024, in Edmonton. View image in full screen
File: Royal Canadian Mounted Police board, on April 10, 2024, in Edmonton. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Alberta men have been charged in separate investigations, accused of threatening to kill federal politicians.

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) said in a news release Monday afternoon that on May 10 it received information that a user on the social media platform X had posted threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On June 6, the RCMP charged Mason John Baker, 23, of Calgary, with uttering threats against a person.

On June 7, in what police say was a separate investigation, INSET said it received information that a YouTube user had posted threats to kill Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On June 13, the RCMP charged Garry Belzevick, 67, of Edmonton, with three counts of uttering threats against a person.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences,” Insp. Matthew Johnson, acting officer in charge of RCMP Federal Policing INSET, Northwest Region, said in a news release.

“When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau'
Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau
Trending Now

Baker is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Tuesday.

Belzevick is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Thursday.

INSET is made up of specially trained members of the RCMP and other law enforcement and national security partners. Its mandate is to track, deter, disrupt and prevent criminal activities of terrorist groups or individuals who post a threat to Canada’s national security.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices