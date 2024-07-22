Alberta men charged with threatening to kill prime minister, other federal politicians

Send this page to someone via email

Two Alberta men have been charged in separate investigations, accused of threatening to kill federal politicians.

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) said in a news release Monday afternoon that on May 10 it received information that a user on the social media platform X had posted threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On June 6, the RCMP charged Mason John Baker, 23, of Calgary, with uttering threats against a person.

On June 7, in what police say was a separate investigation, INSET said it received information that a YouTube user had posted threats to kill Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

On June 13, the RCMP charged Garry Belzevick, 67, of Edmonton, with three counts of uttering threats against a person.

“In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences,” Insp. Matthew Johnson, acting officer in charge of RCMP Federal Policing INSET, Northwest Region, said in a news release.

“When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Baker is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Tuesday.

Belzevick is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Thursday.

INSET is made up of specially trained members of the RCMP and other law enforcement and national security partners. Its mandate is to track, deter, disrupt and prevent criminal activities of terrorist groups or individuals who post a threat to Canada’s national security.