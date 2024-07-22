Premiers cite slain B.C. woman in letter calling for review of federal bail reform

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s premiers have written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau questioning the effectiveness of the federal government’s recent bail reform.

The letter cites the case of Tori Dunn, who was killed in what police believe was a random attack in her Surrey, B.C., home in June.

1:50 Tori Dunn’s cousin to speak with B.C. premier, calls for bail review

Adam Mann, the man accused in her death, had been charged in a previous stabbing just a week prior to the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

In the letter inked at the recent Council of the Federation meeting, the premiers say, “provincial prosecutors had urged that he not be released into the community.”

“Clearly, in this case, Bill C-48 failed to keep a violent offender from posing a serious risk to public safety.”

Bill C-48 is the federal government’s 2023 changes to the bail system which require violent offenders to prove why they should be granted bail.

“In the case of the Dunn family, these changes didn’t work. The goal of the request to the federal government is that they take a systematic look across the country,” B.C. Premier David Eby said on Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is exactly what we were fighting to prevent. This is exactly why we went to Ottawa with the premiers to demand the changes that were made.”

1:57 Vigil held in Surrey for fatal home invasion victim

Dunn’s father Aron Dunn said he was happy to see a recognition that more changes are needed to the judicial system, but that he felt like the premiers’ language was too “soft.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want them to know it might be different if it happened to one of their family members or daughters. I don’t know what they are thinking when they make these laws,” he said.

“This is a serious offender in and out of prison, dating back … 22 years or whatever, and violence against women. They had him in jail and decided to let him go.”

The family has launched a petition calling for a comprehensive review of the legal system related to her accused killer’s release.

Mann, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in Dunn’s death. He has a lengthy criminal history with dozens of previous convictions including for violent offences in Ontario, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

2:55 New details emerge in killing of Tori Dunn

Mann was charged with two counts of robbery in Vancouver in late April and released on bail. He was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a woman near a Surrey SkyTrain station on May 26.

Story continues below advertisement

On June 5, he was sentenced to 10 days in jail for a breach of conditions, but released again days before Dunn’s death.

Criminal lawyer Ravi Hira, KC, who is not involved with the case, said the law itself may not be the issue.

“It is only as good as the facts put before the judge and the judgement made or taken by the judge,” Hira said.

“The Crown has the right to appeal and could have kept him in custody while the appeal was being conducted, respectfully it isn’t a failure of the law.”

Aron Dunn said he plans to keep fighting for justice for his daughter and for other families.

“I know she’s not the only one. This keeps happening over and over to many families,” he said.

“It’s not a responsibility I wanted or asked for, I certainly wish it wasn’t mine. But I feel like I have a moral obligation, a moral responsibility to keep speaking out about it and keep making noises about it so no other family has to go through what my family is going through.”