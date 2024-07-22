SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share

Fire

Williams Lake wildfire prompts local state of emergency

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Western Canada wildfires raise air quality health concerns across major cities in coming days'
Western Canada wildfires raise air quality health concerns across major cities in coming days
Fire crews in western Canada are preparing for what could be an explosive few days. A heat wave is stretching into an unprecedented fourth week across much of B.C. and Alberta, with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees Celsius and thick smoke creating serious health concerns. And as Heather Yourex-West explains, forecasters warn the worst could be yet to come.
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake where crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire that broke out on the outskirts of town.

The River Valley wildfire started just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the River Valley Area, catching several structures on fire.

The cause of the fire was reportedly a tree falling on power lines and a state of emergency was declared shortly afterwards.

Residents are being asked to avoid the River Valley area while firefighting efforts continue.

More to come

