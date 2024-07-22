Williams Lake wildfire prompts local state of emergency

See more sharing options

A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake where crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire that broke out on the outskirts of town.

The River Valley wildfire started just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the River Valley Area, catching several structures on fire.

The cause of the fire was reportedly a tree falling on power lines and a state of emergency was declared shortly afterwards.

Residents are being asked to avoid the River Valley area while firefighting efforts continue.

More to come