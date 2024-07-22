Man who died after being dropped off at Edmonton hospital was shot to death: police

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 29-year-old man after he was dropped off at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital last week has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday, police said an autopsy determined the man died of a gunshot wound and police believe he was shot at an “underground and unlicensed nightclub.”

Police have identified the victim as Khalid Abdirizak.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Abdirizak was dropped off at the central Edmonton hospital and treated by staff before he died of his injuries.

Police said investigators believe the nightclub the man was shot at is known as “One Love Club” or “Vibe Place Nightclub” and is located at 10657 116th St.

“At this stage of the investigation, we are looking to speak to anyone who was present at this nightclub during the early hours of Thursday, July 18,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit.

“Anybody with knowledge about what led up to this incident is asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.