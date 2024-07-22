Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who died after being dropped off at Edmonton hospital was shot to death: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo. An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a 29-year-old man after he was dropped off at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital last week has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday, police said an autopsy determined the man died of a gunshot wound and police believe he was shot at an “underground and unlicensed nightclub.”

Police have identified the victim as Khalid Abdirizak.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Abdirizak was dropped off at the central Edmonton hospital and treated by staff before he died of his injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said investigators believe the nightclub the man was shot at is known as “One Love Club” or “Vibe Place Nightclub” and is located at 10657 116th St.

“At this stage of the investigation, we are looking to speak to anyone who was present at this nightclub during the early hours of Thursday, July 18,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anybody with knowledge about what led up to this incident is asked to contact police immediately.”

Trending Now

Anyone with information can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023'
Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices