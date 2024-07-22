Menu

Share

Canada

Guelph continues to look for suitable site for structured encampment

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 22, 2024 9:51 am
2 min read
An artists' rendering of the proposed tiny home village.
An artists' rendering of the proposed tiny home village. Aryze Developments
More work needs to be done before the first shovel hits the ground on a proposed structured encampment in Guelph.

The city continues to look for a suitable site after a call was put out back in March for a donation of land. Mayor Cam Guthrie said there are a number of factors that come into play when selecting a site.

“Is it contaminated pieces of land? Are they in the flood plain? You don’t want to be setting something up where you don’t want to be putting people up in those places,” he said.

Guthrie said having a structured encampment would be better suited for those experiencing homelessness instead of tents or makeshift shelters.

A special council meeting took place last Tuesday to follow up on a direction Guthrie made to have staff report back on the logistics, costs, and processes for a temporary encampment site.

The meeting also heard from individuals and organizations, both in support of and opposed to a proposed structured encampment.

One of the supporters was the Guelph Tiny Homes Coalition, which is hoping to have a site location in place.

“Unfortunately, we’re not there,” said Mike Marcolongo, the coalition’s volunteer project manager.

“There are a couple of sites that had facilities that could be retrofitted for communal spaces like kitchens, washrooms, showers and laundry. But we deemed those sites as having too many risks and unknowns at this point in time.”

A report by the County of Wellington also concluded that the idea that the coalition is proposing is not viable in its current state, citing “many factors” that need to be evaluated and have not been addressed.

The coalition did get an endorsement from council to formally back the idea of a structured encampment.

“They wanted us to endorse the concept that having tiny homes is an important piece in the overall housing problem within Guelph and that is can be looked upon as a solution,” Guthrie said.

Council unanimously passed a motion by Coun. Phil Allt to endorse a tiny homes encampment. It also asks the federal government for funding to address encampments and homelessness in the community.

Some of those who are opposed to a structured encampment site said they are concerned about drug use, violence, and fire.

Guthrie said a structured encampment would address the concerns of residents.

“You would have water, washrooms, and wrap-around health services at one location,” he said.

“God-forbid, if there were emergency services required, a structured encampment site lends itself to having at one location instead of being scattered around the community.”

In addition to selecting a site, council directed staff to bring back a report in 2025.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

