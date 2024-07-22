2 seniors stabbed to death in Toronto as police appeal to public for help

Two seniors were stabbed to death in Toronto on Sunday as police appeal to the public for information on the case.
Police said they received a call for a person with a knife at Don Mills and Cliffwood roads, just south of Steeles Avenue in North York, around 2:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, two people were found with stab wounds and later died, acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said.
Their identities weren’t revealed, but Bassingthwaite said they were a man and woman in their 80s who lived in the area.
Bassingthwaite said investigators believe they knew each other, but couldn’t confirm how. He said there were no outstanding suspects, and there were no threats to safety in the neighbourhood.
The homicide is investigating, and will be looking into the history of the neighbourhood and relationship between the victims.
Police are asking if anyone has information to contact them.
