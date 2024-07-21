Menu

Fire

Large house fire damages 4 homes in Calgary community of Deer Run

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted July 21, 2024 11:03 pm
1 min read
Fire guts a home along Deer Run Drive Southeast Sunday night. View image in full screen
Fire guts a home along Deer Run Drive Southeast Sunday night. Craig Momney, Global News
Huge plumes of thick black smoke and flames were seen in Calgary’s southeast community of Deer Run Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a home along Deer Run Drive around 6:15 p.m., where a home was fully consumed by fire.

In a release Sunday night, the Calgary Fire Department said, “the incident was upgraded to a second alarm due to the volume of fire and also because flames had already spread to the neighbouring house.”

The department’s aerial unit used a ladder truck to attack the fire from above, facing what it called “challenging conditions” with air temperatures, at the time, over 30 degrees Celsius.

Emergency responders transferred a woman to hospital for further observation. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said, in total, four homes were affected by the fire, displacing five residents. Two of the homes were expected to be reoccupied later Sunday evening, but the two other homes were significantly damaged.

The investigation continues into the cause.

