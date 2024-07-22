Menu

Lifestyle

Thousands attend the 10th annual Okanagan Tattoo Show

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands get inked at Okanagan Tattoo Show'
Thousands get inked at Okanagan Tattoo Show
Thousands of people beat the heat this weekend at the Okanagan Tattoo Show, where ticket holders could walk through the doors and walk out with a fresh tattoo. Sydney Morton has the story.
The Okanagan Tattoo Show was full of endless possibilities for people to put anything on their bodies, permanently, last weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

This year marks the 10th year of the Okanagan Tattoo Show and it’s continued to grow over the years. In its first year, there were only a handful of artists and now the show boasts 208 artists under one roof. Ticketholders can walk through the doors, find an artist that suits them, and get a tattoo the same day.

“Everyone loves tattoos, but the Okanagan loves tattoos a lot. We wear less clothes, it’s hot. Everyone sees them and gets excited about them,” said Rob Jobe, the organizer of the Okanagan show.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A lot of them end up here to get tattooed on the weekend every July.”

This year, more than 5,000 people will have passed through the doors in hopes of getting some fresh ink.

Kate Marie travelled from Saskatchewan to participate in the event and said she has done 16 tattoos over the weekend.

“I love making people feel confident. I feel like tattoos can literally change how you feel about yourself. Slap a tattoo on it and you love it,” Marie said.

The show attracts artists from across Canada and around the world. Guen Douglas travelled to the Okanagan from Germany for the occasion.

“This weekend, I have been tattooing about two a day but today it’s just the one,” Douglas said. “I want to have a little look around too and probably do some shopping.”

It’s taken a decade for the Okanagan Tattoo Show to become what it is now.

It’s not only a place where people can express themselves through art, it is also a place where people can find a sense of community and belonging.

