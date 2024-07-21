Okanagan placed at a drought level two

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government recently raised the drought level in the Okanagan to level two.

The region was placed at level one in May and June due to higher rain levels. But with the extreme heat the Okanagan has faced, the provincial government decided to escalate the drought level.

General measures involved with a level two drought include conservation actions and local water restrictions when appropriate.

High drought conditions can lead to reduced water availability for household and business use. It can also reduce crop growth, which leads to smaller harvests.

Drought in the valley can leave it more vulnerable to wildfires. Local bodies of water can see a decrease in water levels and an increase in temperature. This leads to the loss of fish habitat and biodiversity.

The Okanagan is one of ten areas across the province to be put at level two. The highest current level in the province is a four, which is shared by five areas.

