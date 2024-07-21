Menu

Environment

Okanagan placed at a drought level two

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 21, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Okanagan bracing for the potential of an extremely dry summer season'
The Okanagan bracing for the potential of an extremely dry summer season
RELATED VIDEO: Concerns growing tonight over drought conditions across the Okanagan. The region is now at a level 2 drought rating which means very dry and the outlook for the coming months is not promising, As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, residents are urged to do their part to prepare for what's shaping up to be an extremely dry summer season. – May 17, 2024
The provincial government recently raised the drought level in the Okanagan to level two.

The region was placed at level one in May and June due to higher rain levels. But with the extreme heat the Okanagan has faced, the provincial government decided to escalate the drought level.

General measures involved with a level two drought include conservation actions and local water restrictions when appropriate.

High drought conditions can lead to reduced water availability for household and business use. It can also reduce crop growth, which leads to smaller harvests.

Drought in the valley can leave it more vulnerable to wildfires. Local bodies of water can see a decrease in water levels and an increase in temperature. This leads to the loss of fish habitat and biodiversity.

The Okanagan is one of ten areas across the province to be put at level two. The highest current level in the province is a four, which is shared by five areas.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan lake levels lower than usual'
Okanagan lake levels lower than usual

 

