Finally! Hamilton Ticats beat Argos for first win of CFL season

After losing their first five games of the Canadian Football League season the Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally picked up a victory by beating the Toronto Argonauts 27-24 Saturday night.

And they did it with all three phases of the game contributing, and keeping 22,910 fans at Tim Hortons Field glued to the action right up until the final whistle.

Hamilton got on the board in the first five minutes of the game thanks to a huge special teams play by Ante Milanovic-Litre, who blocked John Haggerty’s first punt of the game and the Cats took over on the Toronto nine-yard line.

On the next play, running back James Butler ran the ball into the endzone to give Hamilton its first lead against Toronto in their last five meetings.

Hamilton pushed its lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter when Marc Liegghio kicked a 20-yard field goal.

With defensive coordinator Mark Washington calling plays from the press box, Toronto’s Cameron Dukes fumbled on a short yardage QB sneak and Hamilton defensive back Destin Talbert scooped up the ball and returned it for a 32-yard touchdown. Talbert and Cats linebacker Kyle Wilson tied for a game-high eight defensive tackles.

Destin Talbert scoops up the loose ball and takes it to the 🏠!



The Argonauts countered on their next offensive series when running back Ka’Deem Carey scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown to cap a seven play, 60-yard drive and cut Hamilton’s advantage to 17-7.

After missing a 42-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 43-yarder early in the third quarter which was followed by a 28-yard field goal by Hamilton’s Marc Liegghio to make it 20-10 for the Cats.

Hamilton went up 27-10 when QB Bo Levi Mitchell and receiver Luther Hakunavanhu hooked up on a 23-yard TD with under a minute to play in the third quarter.

Toronto battled back by scoring 17 unanswered points thanks to a single from punter John Haggerty, an 18-yard TD from backup QB Nick Arbuckle to receiver DaVaris Daniels and a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown by Janarion Grant.

JANARION GRANT!! 👀 Coming down to the wire in Hamilton.



Mitchell completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 270 yards, one TD and one interception while Butler carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards and caught four passes for 53 yards. Tim White was Hamilton’s leading receiver with five receptions for 66 yards.

Prior to Saturday night’s win, Hamilton had lost six consecutive games against Toronto (3-3) dating back to 2022.

The Ticats (1-5) next play July 28 when they travel to Edmonton to take on the 0-6 Elks.