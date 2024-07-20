Fatal highway crash in B.C. Interior, 2 dead: Police

See more sharing options

A fatal collision has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to DriveBC, the crash took place in the Shuswap region between the communities of Sorrento and Chase.

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance were on scene following the 8 a.m. crash that closed Highway 1.

RCMP confirmed to Global News by phone that two people died, but there was no word if others were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

The highway is closed between Little River and Lindburg roads. Detours are available via highways 97, 97A and 97B.

