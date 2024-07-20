Menu

Fatal highway crash in B.C. Interior, 2 dead: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2024 4:28 pm
1 min read
A map showing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.'s Shuswap region, between the communities of Chase and Sorrento, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. View image in full screen
A map showing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.'s Shuswap region, between the communities of Chase and Sorrento, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. DriveBC
A fatal collision has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to DriveBC, the crash took place in the Shuswap region between the communities of Sorrento and Chase.

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance were on scene following the 8 a.m. crash that closed Highway 1.

RCMP confirmed to Global News by phone that two people died, but there was no word if others were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

The highway is closed between Little River and Lindburg roads. Detours are available via highways 97, 97A and 97B.

