LCBO says strike could end Monday; union to hold ratification vote

After warnings that the tentative agreement reached yesterday between the LCBO and the union representing its workers might collapse, both sides are now saying they have signed off on a return-to-work protocol.

Early on Friday afternoon, both the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the LCBO said they had reached an agreement to bring more than 9,000 workers back to the front lines and reopen liquor stores across Ontario after a lengthy stalemate.

The Crown agency said if the deal is ratified by union members, the strike would end at 12:01 a.m. on July 22, and stores would open the next day.

Later in the afternoon, however, the two sides suggested the tentative agreement — which would still need to be accepted by workers — was in danger of collapse.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both sides went from celebrating the agreement after weeks of deadlock to accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

Story continues below advertisement

The union alleged that the LCBO had not signed a return-to-work protocol and could not agree to a deal without that.

But now it seems both sides have simmered down, announcing early Saturday morning that they have signed off on a return-to-work protocol that does not include any new monetary items.

In the statement, the Crown agency said that all unionized employees would return to work on Monday, July 22 and stores would be open to shoppers on Tuesday, July 23 pending ratification.

In an online statement Saturday, the union said it had reached a “tentative settlement that is a win for workers and Ontarians.”

The union reported that a vote to ratify the deal will occur over the weekend.

“This tentative deal protects good jobs in every community and the public revenues generated by the LCBO,” said Colleen MacLeod, chair of the union’s bargaining team. “The workers have made it clear to Ontarians that Doug Ford’s alcohol-everywhere plan directly threatened jobs and public revenues. While this round of bargaining isn’t over until the deal is ratified, I’m incredibly proud of the workers and the stand they’ve taken.”

With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan, Aaron D’Andrea & Colin D’Mello