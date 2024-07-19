Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rattlers down to final bid for CEBL playoffs following loss to Edmonton

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Playoff hopes hanging on by a thread for 6-11 Saskatchewan Rattlers'
Playoff hopes hanging on by a thread for 6-11 Saskatchewan Rattlers
WATCH: Dropping nine of their last ten games, the Saskatchewan Rattlers are facing an uphill climb to close out the regular season with three wins needed on the road to have a shot at CEBL playoffs.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following a 91-87 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday night at SaskTel Centre, Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Larry Abney did not mince words calling the evening ‘frustrating’ as part of a string of losses over the back half of the 2024 CEBL season.

“Somehow we’re still in it,” said Abney post-game. “Somebody is looking out for us. I don’t know how we’re still in it, but somehow we’re still in it. If I can get the message across in the next three days and the next three games that we can do this for 40 minutes at a time, then we’re in a good place.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan’s flickering playoff odds took a major hit with the loss to Edmonton, their ninth defeat in their last 10 games to see them fall to the bottom of the Western Conference’s standings at 6-11.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rattlers top Winnipeg Sea Bears in reunion for Allen, Wright-Foreman'
Saskatchewan Rattlers top Winnipeg Sea Bears in reunion for Allen, Wright-Foreman
Trending Now

The Rattlers find themselves a game and a half out of the West’s playoff picture, trailing the Winnipeg Sea Bears for fourth place. However, Winnipeg holds a game in hand on Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“The feeling of desperation is at its highest,” said Rattlers guard Emmanuel Bandoumel. “It needs to be at its highest for us to actually get a chance to win and get to the playoffs.”

Hitting the road for their final three games of the regular season, the Rattlers will need to sweep their remaining dates on the schedule including a pivotal test Saturday night in Winnipeg.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices