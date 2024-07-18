Menu

Canada

Toronto food bank asks for help after flooding damaged facility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
A large Toronto food bank is calling for urgent donations after flooding triggered by torrential rains earlier this week damaged its facility and ruined a large amount of food.

The North York Harvest Food Bank says the loading bays in its facility were flooded and water poured into its warehouse.

It says a power outage that followed meant it lost a significant amount of refrigerated food including milk, cheese, meat, and snacks for children.

The food bank says its crews managed to save some items but the flooding also damaged one of its delivery trucks.

The North York Harvest Food Bank says it supports about 25,000 people every month.

More than 100 millimetres of rain was reported to have fallen in Toronto on Tuesday, causing flooding and power outages across the city.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

