Car crashes into living room of Ontario house, forcing homeowners out: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ontario homeowners are lucky to be walking away uninjured after a car crashed through the front of their house while they were in the room on Wednesday night.

Grey Bruce OPP say they were called to the home on Sir Johns Crescent in Georgian Bluffs at 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle drove into a home.

OPP say that the homeowners were awake and sitting in the front room of their house when the vehicle crashed into it.

Const. Krista Linthorne, Grey Bruce media relations officer, says the home was quite damaged.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I don’t know the total extent, but the residents are not allowed to reside there at this time,” she says.

View image in full screen Grey Bruce OPP received a call Wednesday night saying that a car had driven into a residence on Sir Johns Crescent in Georgian Bluffs. Via OPP_WR X

While none of the homeowners were injured, police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution and released.

Story continues below advertisement

Linthorne says the officer speaking to the driver “detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage” on the driver’s breath.

As a result, a 48-year-old woman from Toronto was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired, driving with a blood alcohol level over 80, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The Toronto woman is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound next month on Aug. 8.