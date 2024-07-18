Menu

Crime

Car crashes into living room of Ontario house, forcing homeowners out: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
‘No excuse for driving drunk’: Ontario announces new legislation against impaired driving
Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria announced new legislation on Wednesday that would impose tough new punishments for those caught driving impaired in the province. If passed into law, it would include a lifetime license suspension for those convicted of impaired driving causing death, as well as installing an ignition interlock device for anyone convicted of impaired driving.
Two Ontario homeowners are lucky to be walking away uninjured after a car crashed through the front of their house while they were in the room on Wednesday night.

Grey Bruce OPP say they were called to the home on Sir Johns Crescent in Georgian Bluffs at 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle drove into a home.

OPP say that the homeowners were awake and sitting in the front room of their house when the vehicle crashed into it.

Const. Krista Linthorne, Grey Bruce media relations officer, says the home was quite damaged.

“I don’t know the total extent, but the residents are not allowed to reside there at this time,” she says.

On July 17, 2024, at 11:48 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP received a call that a vehicle drove into a residence on Sir Johns Crescent in Georgian Bluffs. View image in full screen
Grey Bruce OPP received a call Wednesday night saying that a car had driven into a residence on Sir Johns Crescent in Georgian Bluffs. Via OPP_WR X
While none of the homeowners were injured, police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution and released.

Linthorne says the officer speaking to the driver “detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage” on the driver’s breath.

As a result, a 48-year-old woman from Toronto was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired, driving with a blood alcohol level over 80, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The Toronto woman is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound next month on Aug. 8.

