Canada

‘Downtown cannot fail’: Manitoba Metis Federation acquires more Winnipeg real estate

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
Manitoba Metis Federation announcement in downtown Winnipeg.
The Manitoba Metis Federation has acquired more real estate in downtown Winnipeg.

On the heels of the MMF’s purchase of the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main in 2020, president David Chartrand is set to announce Thursday that the federation has purchased the Bell MTS buildings at 333 Main St. and 191 Pioneer Ave.

Chartrand told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the moves are the MMF’s way of giving back to the city’s core.

“I’m very concerned about downtown,” he said. “I’ve made it very clear to the mayor and to the premier that we need to work together to rebuild downtown.

“Downtown cannot fail — if it fails, this province fails, this city fails.”

Chartrand said the 24- and 13-storey buildings, along with the adjacent parking lot, will be connected to the former bank, which the MMF is in the process of developing into a Metis Heritage Centre.

More details about the purchase are expected later Thursday morning.

MMF gets shovels in the ground for culturally focused health-care centre for Métis families
