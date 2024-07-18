City and university to continue partnership in Guelph Lab

Send this page to someone via email

The partnership between the City of Guelph and the University of Guelph on the Guelph Lab will continue.

Both the city and the university announced on Wednesday that the two parties have renewed their joint initiative for another three years.

The lab was established in 2014 to address challenges that are directly impacting in the community.

In a news release, they say the lab has been described by both the city and the university as an important catalyst for research, collaboration and experimentation, bringing together community partners to create innovative solutions for shared challenges across Guelph.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The city is excited about this continued partnership,” said Jodie Sales, co-director of the Guelph Lab and general manager of the City’s Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services department, in a statement.

“Through the lab, we’ve explored and collaborated on community challenges that have helped inform city decision-making on a larger scale.”

Story continues below advertisement

The lab has been credited with developing policies such as improving food security for students at the university, and enhancing public washroom access in Guelph.

“The Guelph Lab has always been a pioneer of public innovation, bringing together community and research expertise to create meaningful change in Guelph,” said Elizabeth Jackson, co-director of the Guelph Lab and director of CESI at the University, in a statement.

“This renewal will enable the Lab to continue this work and leverage community-based collaboration to address shared issues, advancing our vision of an inclusive and collaborative Guelph.”