Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fraser Valley business owners say extortion calls continue, despite RCMP task force

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 10:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No reprieve from threatening phone calls'
No reprieve from threatening phone calls
More B.C. business owners have come forward to say they've been targeted by people threatening to extort money from them, saying the owners will be killed if they don't pay up. As Angela Jung reports, it's one more in a series of threats and violence that have people on edge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Business owners in the Fraser Valley say they are still receiving threatening phone calls demanding cash months after RCMP established a task force to deal with extortion attempts.

Some business owners say they have been getting constant calls since last summer, with callers threatening to kill their families if they do not pay up.

One victim told Global News that during one phone call, the extortionist told him that police wouldn’t do anything, knowing an officer was in the room with him.

“I need help. I can’t see if something goes wrong to my family,” Jas Arora with Highway King Transport told Global News.

It appears those making the threats sometimes follow through.

RCMP said a White Rock shooting last December is connected with the ongoing extortion cases.

Story continues below advertisement

In Edmonton, police said they believe a series of arson and drive-by shootings are also tied to extortion cases.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating shooting at Surrey jewelry store'
Police investigating shooting at Surrey jewelry store

Earlier this year, the RCMP established a national team to tackle these threats against South Asian communities. Global News asked the BC RCMP for updates, but no one was available for an interview.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police take this very seriously,” B.C.’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said on Wednesday.

“What’s important and what police need is information and they need people who are facing these threats or extortion attempts to come forward.”

The entrepreneurs affected by these extortion attempts say they will discuss these issues at an upcoming town hall this weekend.

“We are not seen and the only way to be visible is to come out in strength and show that we need support,” said Amit Kumar with the Canadian Trucking Association of B.C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP detail extortion investigations in Surrey'
RCMP detail extortion investigations in Surrey
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices