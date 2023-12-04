Menu

Crime

No one injured in what RCMP call ‘targeted’ White Rock, B.C. shooting

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 3:51 pm
An RCMP investigator probes the scene of a shooting with a metal detector in White Rock, B.C. on Mon. Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP investigator probes the scene of a shooting with a metal detector in White Rock, B.C. on Mon. Dec. 4, 2023. Tony Clark/Global News
No one was injured in what RCMP believe was a “targeted” shooting in White Rock, B.C., early Monday morning.

Mounties were called to the home near Marine Drive and Terry Road around 12:06 a.m. and found evidence that shots had been fired.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and remain at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the White Rock detachment at 778-545-4800.

