No one injured in what RCMP call ‘targeted’ White Rock, B.C. shooting

No one was injured in what RCMP believe was a “targeted” shooting in White Rock, B.C., early Monday morning.
Mounties were called to the home near Marine Drive and Terry Road around 12:06 a.m. and found evidence that shots had been fired.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and remain at the scene on Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the White Rock detachment at 778-545-4800.
IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital
Comments