No one injured in what RCMP call ‘targeted’ White Rock, B.C. shooting

No one was injured in what RCMP believe was a “targeted” shooting in White Rock, B.C., early Monday morning.

Mounties were called to the home near Marine Drive and Terry Road around 12:06 a.m. and found evidence that shots had been fired.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and remain at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the White Rock detachment at 778-545-4800.