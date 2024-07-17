Lake Country police seize methamphetamine, fentanyl in traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A routine insurance-related stop by Lake Country, B.C., Mounties last month resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and cash, RCMP say.

A vehicle without valid insurance was stopped June 27 on Woodsdale Road near Lodge Road in Lake Country, and evidence of drug consumption as well as a prohibited weapon was spotted.

The driver and passenger were arrested and police say a search of the vehicle located a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a loaded .45-calibre semi-automatic pistol and approximately $2,500 in Canadian currency.

Both individuals were released from custody while a complete report to Crown counsel is prepared for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, RCMP said.

“We know the overdose crisis is not unique to the streets of any one town or city and police will continue to target and investigate those adding to the toxic drug supply,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.