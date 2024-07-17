Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Lake Country police seize methamphetamine, fentanyl in traffic stop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
B.C. backtracking on drug decriminalization spurs advocates’ fears of worsening crisis
The British Columbia government is banning all illicit drug use in public spaces, reversing course on its decriminalization policy that was intended to tackle the province's overdose crisis. Neetu Garcha explains why B.C. is backtracking, and why advocates are worried recriminalizing drugs won't solve the worsening emergency – Apr 29, 2024
A routine insurance-related stop by Lake Country, B.C., Mounties last month resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and cash, RCMP say.

A vehicle without valid insurance was stopped June 27 on Woodsdale Road near Lodge Road in Lake Country, and evidence of drug consumption as well as a prohibited weapon was spotted.

The driver and passenger were arrested and police say a search of the vehicle located a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a loaded .45-calibre semi-automatic pistol and approximately $2,500 in Canadian currency.

Lake Country Fire Dept. hosts junior firefighter bootcamp
Both individuals were released from custody while a complete report to Crown counsel is prepared for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, RCMP said.

“We know the overdose crisis is not unique to the streets of any one town or city and police will continue to target and investigate those adding to the toxic drug supply,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.

