Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Still unclear which provinces will take more asylum seekers to ease pressure on Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Premiers Meet in Halifax'
Canadian Premiers Meet in Halifax
Canada’s premiers are in Halifax for the annual Council of the Federation meeting. Heidi Petracek joins Candace Daniel with more on the issues facing provincial and territorial leaders.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s premiers have agreed to Quebec’s request to stand together and call on the federal government to more evenly distribute asylum seekers across the country.

But Quebec Premier François Legault wouldn’t say on Tuesday which provinces have accepted to take on more would-be refugees.

He told reporters at a meeting in Halifax of Canada’s premiers that Quebec can no longer support the high number of asylum seekers who have arrived in recent years.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Legault says other provinces showed an “openness” to taking in more, but he wouldn’t name them.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby both said during a Tuesday press conference that they’re already facing similar pressure from immigration, and didn’t commit to taking more people.

Trending Now

Legault said he hopes asylum seekers could be transferred from Quebec to other provinces in the coming months, and warned that the return of former U.S. president Donald Trump to the White House could lead to a new influx of would-be refugees.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says there were 597,000 non-permanent residents in Quebec in the second quarter of 2024, including 190,000 asylum seekers.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices