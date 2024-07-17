Free Indigenous language learning offered all summer at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

The spot where the Assiniboine and Red rivers come together has been a meeting place for centuries, and a local organization wants Winnipeggers to come to The Forks this summer and learn one of the languages traditionally spoken in the area.

The Winnipeg Trails Association’s Indigenous language learning team is offering three sessions a week at The Forks, giving attendees a chance to learn some Cree (Inininow) and Ojibwe (Anishinaabemowin) basics — open to learners at all levels, and free of charge.

Mackenzie Anderson-Sasnella, a member of the team, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the program is about “mainstreaming” the languages among Winnipeggers of all backgrounds.

“We do that in various ways, especially with naming a lot of our local trails,” Anderson-Sasnella said.

“For this year, we were given the opportunity … and we (thought), well, we have all this space, we might as well open it up even more to the public and continue those language learning opportunities.”

Each session offers different approaches, with Wednesdays being a full immersion — no English — in the Ojibwe language, and Thursdays aimed at beginner Cree and Ojibwe speakers.

“These are more beginner-friendly,” Anderson-Sasnella said. “Anyone of any age, any level can join.”

The Friday sessions are centred around traditional games, as well as contemporary games with a linguistic twist, like Ojibwe Scrabble.

“As Indigenous language learners, we find it hard to practise what we are learning,” program co-ordinator Shyla Niemi said.

“We needed a space to practise, not just with ourselves, but with other people.”

More information about the sessions is available on the Winnipeg Trails Association’s website.