West Kelowna fire displaces 4 early Wednesday

Four residents of a West Kelowna home are in the care of emergency support services in the aftermath of a Wednesday morning fire.

The fire started in the garage of a Galloway Road just after 4 a.m. and crews encountered heavy smoke as the contents of the garage went up in flames.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and the three occupants made it out of the home safely,” said West Kelowna fire officials in a press release.

“The fire was contained to the garage, however, the home did suffer smoke damage.”

There were no injuries and the fire has been deemed accidental.