Fire

West Kelowna fire displaces 4 early Wednesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Responders Gratitude Event in West Kelowna'
Okanagan Responders Gratitude Event in West Kelowna
In West Kelowna, first responders from local fire halls, police, ambulance crews, BC wildland firefighters, and emergency support services were thanked for their efforts during last summer’s destructive McDougall Creek wildfire – Apr 27, 2024
Four residents of a West Kelowna home are in the care of emergency support services in the aftermath of a Wednesday morning fire.

The fire started in the garage of a Galloway Road just after 4 a.m. and crews encountered heavy smoke as the contents of the garage went up in flames.

Click to play video: 'A West Kelowna house labeled as a “problem home” by neighbours and police destroyed by fire'
A West Kelowna house labeled as a “problem home” by neighbours and police destroyed by fire
“The fire was quickly extinguished and the three occupants made it out of the home safely,” said West Kelowna fire officials in a press release.

“The fire was contained to the garage, however, the home did suffer smoke damage.”

There were no injuries and the fire has been deemed accidental.

